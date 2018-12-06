Who We AreSchedule A Tour
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School
Curriculum
The curriculum the school currently follows is rich in language arts, math, science, history, and religion. All teachers are certified and more than 20% of our faculty hold Master's Degrees in their specialty area. ... read more
Technology
Our immersive technology mission is always growing. Students in grades 4-8 are in a One-to-One setting using MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. OLF has begun steps towards becoming an Apple Distinguished School by 2021.... read more
Enrichment
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School offers a plethora of enrichment activities. Students are also exposed to the Arts, Music, and Technology within the school's Catholic Curriculum.... read more
Spiritual Life
A big part of the Catholic Education is to allow the students to practice their faith and live out our mission. Our assemblies always begin with "God is Good, all the time. All the time, God is good." ... read more